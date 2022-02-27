Marcelo Bielsa sacked: “Furious” Leeds United fans react to “shocking” decision

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United and it would be an understatement to say the Leeds United supporters are unhappy with the decision.

The club released a statement earlier today in which chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United.”

Leeds were on a run of six Premier League games without a win while conceding 10 goals without reply in their last two, losing 6-0 to Liverpool and 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the 66-year old remained hugely popular with the Elland Road faithful and it’s clear from their reaction that the blame for the recent run of poor results falls elsewhere.

Here is just a taste of the fan’s views on the decision to sack Bielsa:

@theoriginalgus1:“Furious. Disgusting by the board to not be loyal and show faith in Bielsa after what he’s done for the club. He’s earned the right to finish the season”

@TGFLevi: “You’re going to sack our best manager in forever off cos of some results from the bigger teams when our squad fitness depth and morale is at an all time low. Yeah, you’ve lost a lot of respect from a lot of people today”

@leeds_lord: “Absolutely the wrong decision and the way it’s been handled is a disgrace and the fans will remember. Thank you for everything Marcelo.”

@stanly14:“Championship football next season it is then. Bielsa was more than just the football. He inspired the City and a Club again. Which was greatly needed. We would still be mid-table Championship without him. He got the very best out of some very average players”

@josh_bracewell:“Bielsa understood what it meant to be Leeds. He understood what this club and city meant to it’s fans. It is clear this board does not understand that at all”

@jimmy2002_uk:“Shocking decision - he started us on this journey he should have had at least the opportunity to finish it!! Thank you Marcelo for re-Igniting the club we all love and for giving us some of the best years of football for decades”

@joeburns29: “Massive error from the board here Bielsa can barely make a team with the right players in position and he’s done well with what he’s had like you’ve not had a striker for half the season and you’ve not had Kalvin Philips for a long time but no expect the man to perform miracles”

@DonnaMcIlroy75:“Poor show from the board, thought you understood what it is to be Leeds, the last day has shown you have a lot to learn about our club. Thank you Marcelo for uniting us, making us believe and allowing us to watch you develop our players and make me proud to be Leeds Utd supporter”

@EPirozek:“You have failed him as a club, utterly heartbroken there’s just no words”

However, there have been a minority of Leeds United supporters who have backed the decision by the board of directors to part company with Bielsa.

@FjrileyRiley:“Thank you Bielsa for the last 3.5 years... Its time you moved on and you knew this in your heart... You leave with your held head high and a chance for another manager to get us the 3 wins and 3 draws we need to stay up. Adios amigo...

@cricktoshed: “I think a hard decision that had to be made. Unfortunately Bielsa’s style is only good enough when everyone is on board with the philosophy and I feel the players are struggling to keep that motivation when they are man marking the cream. There was never a plan b #clublegend”

The club confirmed in their statement on Bielsa’s sacking that they plan to announce his successor tomorrow (Sunday, February 28).

Former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to step into the role, giving the American five days to prepare for United’s next match away to Leicester City.

Whether it’s Marsch or another coach who takes over they will have 12 games to try and move the club clear of the bottom three and avoid relegation to the Championship.