Leeds United fan and world darts champion Luke Humphries stars as Premier League visits his adopted city

World darts champion Luke Humphries took the Premier League trophy to Elland Road ahead of Thursday night's event at FD Arena. Picture by Dan Richardson/Leeds United/PDC

World Darts Champion and Leeds United fan Luke Humphries is determined to put on a show for his ‘home’ crowd tonight.

Eight of the sport’s best dartists, including Humphries, will take to the First Direct Arena stage on night 15 of the BetMGM Premier League season. It will be the first time Humphries, a lifelong United supporter, has played in Leeds.

Humphries' most recent visit to the city saw him parade the World Championship trophy at Elland Road in January during United’s win over Preston, where he received a huge reception. The world number one returned to Elland Road ahead of Thursday's event and admitted he is delighted to finally toe the oche in Leeds.

“It has felt like a long time coming, it has been 15 long weeks,” said Humphries. “It was the one night on the calendar I couldn't wait to play in. Leeds is a massive part of my life, I love coming to Elland Road to watch the team and it's an incredible city. To play here will be an amazing thing for me to do.”

Recalling his visit to Elland Road days after winning the world title, Humphries said: “It meant a lot [to take the trophy on to the pitch]. I think it's up there with one of the greatest moments in my life.

“When I won the world title, I was thinking about it the next day and I couldn't wait to do it. The amazing reception I got from the fans was something I didn't expect, to be honest and it's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Humphries, who has already qualified for the Premier League play-offs, will face former world champion Rob Cross in his opening tie in front of 11,000 fans on Thursday, wearing a specially-designed shirt in United’s white, blue and yellow colours.

“To win in Leeds would be right up there with my darting achievements,” he insisted. “My shirt supplier is a Leeds fan and I let him have a tinker around on something a bit retro, from the 1980s. I didn't want to go too much into looking like a football shirt, I wanted to have a vibe of Leeds and be a darts shirt as well."

Humphries aims to take glory in the Premier League's play-offs on May 23 at The O2 in London and is dreaming of then cheering his football side to promotion in the Championship play-off final three days later at Wembley. “I was hoping only one of us were going to be in the play-offs and unfortunately both of us are,” he added.