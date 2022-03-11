Leeds United's predicted line up to face Norwich City with three changes as young star gets chance

Jesse Marsch lost his first home game in charge of Leeds United on Thursday as the Whites fell to a devastating 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Patrick Bamford returned to the field of play for the first time since December, when the striker suffered an injury to his hamstring while celebrating a late equaliser against Brentford.

It was refreshing to see the Whites number 9 back in action on Thursday, though as Marsch was strengthened at one end of the pitch, he was weakened at the other.

Junior Firpo was stretchered off the pitch in the final minutes of the game with a suspected knee injury. The exact details of the issue are yet to be confirmed but the full-back looked to be in a lot of pain and will not feature in this weekend's match against Norwich.

This is how we think Leeds could line up on Sunday.

1. GK - Illan Meslier Meslier was unlucky that Pascal Struijk's deflection put Philippe Coutinho's strike past him into the net on Thursday. The Whites shot-stopper made some smart saves to limit the damage. The first name on Marsch's teamsheet. Photo: George Wood

2. RB - Luke Ayling The Whites acting captain belongs at right-back. If Marsch has options at centre back - and on Sunday, he does - then he should use them and play Ayling in his best position. Photo: Stu Forster

3. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente returned to the squad for the Villa suffering a minor muscle injury but Marsch kept him on the bench. With a few extra days' recovery, and the Whites' defensive performance on Thursday in mind, the Spaniard could be drafted into the starting XI. Photo: Stu Forster

4. CB - Pascal Struijk Struijk has played every minute under Marsch so far. The American seems keen on Robin Koch in holding midfield, and Struijk will surely get the nod ahead of Charlie Cresswell. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe