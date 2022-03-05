'Lots of possibilities' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's line-up as Patrick Bamford returns to squad

@Dannyr_2311: Game going to be lost in midfield sadly will bully Dallas and Klich.

@BrianMckendry4: Looks good, strong bench for a change.

@BottsSam: No Forshaw is very odd, but we move.

@TrainingToTeach: That team fills me with dread there are literally no ball winners in that midfield.

@LUFCLiving: How does our bench look this much stronger already! Interesting to see the formation here. Lots of possibilities, even a back 5 is possible here.

@Tyler20235: Bamford winner incoming.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: George Wood.

@Rico74leeds: New start, let’s see where it takes us, good luck Jesse and the lads, come on Leeds.

@Ronnier4: Forshaw been our best player since coming back and benched? Interesting.

@Wtid66: Decent team and the strongest bench we've had in ages.

@CoachMikeJG: Great to see Bamford back and interested to see the shape Marsch utilises today.

Leeds United attacker Dan James. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@KgLUFC: Not a fan of this midfield. Nobody defensively minded.

@Winnersontrack: Right decision dropping Forshaw, he's been leaving massive holes in the midfield, just doesn't have the legs.

@Birkheadandrew: What, no Forshaw in midfield? He's been outstanding. Bit worrying that.

