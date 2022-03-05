'Lots of possibilities' - Leeds United fans react to Jesse Marsch's line-up as Patrick Bamford returns to squad
Two changes from last weeend's defeat as Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente make way for Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Dannyr_2311: Game going to be lost in midfield sadly will bully Dallas and Klich.
@BrianMckendry4: Looks good, strong bench for a change.
@BottsSam: No Forshaw is very odd, but we move.
@TrainingToTeach: That team fills me with dread there are literally no ball winners in that midfield.
@LUFCLiving: How does our bench look this much stronger already! Interesting to see the formation here. Lots of possibilities, even a back 5 is possible here.
@Tyler20235: Bamford winner incoming.
@Rico74leeds: New start, let’s see where it takes us, good luck Jesse and the lads, come on Leeds.
@Ronnier4: Forshaw been our best player since coming back and benched? Interesting.
@Wtid66: Decent team and the strongest bench we've had in ages.
@CoachMikeJG: Great to see Bamford back and interested to see the shape Marsch utilises today.
@KgLUFC: Not a fan of this midfield. Nobody defensively minded.
@Winnersontrack: Right decision dropping Forshaw, he's been leaving massive holes in the midfield, just doesn't have the legs.
@Birkheadandrew: What, no Forshaw in midfield? He's been outstanding. Bit worrying that.
