Leeds & District Senior Cup: How Sporting Pudsey scored nine goals at Spartak Leodis
Sporting Pudsey I saw off Leeds & District Sunday Senior Cup second-round hosts Spartak Leodis in some style.
The visitors overran Spartak 9-2 with the haul including hat-tricks for Michael Brinn and Matthew Durrans. Other scorers were Rowan Binns, Sebastian Ciolos and Matthew Lofthouse.
Beck & Call were no match for visiting Western Juniors who ran out comfortable 4-0 victors, while Original Oak were also on a four-goal spree though they did concede two to visitors Amaranth Crossgates Athletic in their second-round encounter.
Demba Bojang struck twice and Bradley Plows added a third goal in Bramley Amateurs’ 3-2 home triumph over Halton Maroons.
Goals from Tom Hughes and Macauley Riley kept the game tight and Bramley on their toes pretty much throughout.
Elida Gibbs were seen off 5-1 by Orchard North Leeds and Horsforth Saints also managed just the one goal in a 4-1 home defeat to Daisy Whites.
Barnaby Foster was in excellent form for hosts Harehills WMC, scoring four in a 6-1 win over Beeston Parkside.
Moha Camara and Daniel Marcinkowski also netted for the clubmen with Arran Broadbent on target for the visitors.
Old Crooked Clock Reserves turned a 2-0 half-time advantage into a 5-0 full-time victory over visitors Club 97 with Macca Hammill, Declan Phillips, Nathan Sefton (2) and substitute Warren Moore netting for the home side.
Goals for Pudsey Bojangles’ James Lawn and Chris Barr were cancelled out by Bruno Bagi and Jason Watt to force the game to penalties, at the end of which visitors Oakley emerged victorious - 4-3 after the shootout.
Rob Scargill and Thomas Peter Winterburn bagged goals braces as Republica Internationale out-gunned visitors Farnley, 4-0.
VYTFC also hit four without reply at home to Bird In Hand.
The game between Whitkirk Wanderers and Sporting Pudsey II has been recorded as a 3-3 draw, suggesting a replay will have to be arranged between the sides.
Ben Costigan, Brad-leigh Johnson and Sam Thorpe scored the goals for Wanderers, while Ryan Edwards, Thomas Jones and Stephen Kelsey netted for the visitors.