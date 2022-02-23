Leeds District FA Sunday Cup: How Harehills WMC defied storm conditions to book a place in the final

Flooded footbll pitch at Pool-in-Wharfedale after the River Wharfe burst its banks over the weekend. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-division Pudsey found the back of the net on five occasions but hosts Harehills - mid-table in Division 2 - went one better.

And they did it courtesy of goals from Andres Julian Ardila Garcia and Barnaby Foster.

Foster fired in a hat-trick in a nine-minute spell just before half-time while Garcia grabbed his treble with a third goal in the final minute.

Nice weather for ducks - or seagulls in this case. The flooded pitch at Bramley Park, Leeds on Sunday morning. Picture: Steve Riding.

Elsewhere among the Leeds Combination League-affiliated fixtures was a wash-out.

The same was true of Saturday’s marquee competition, the West Yorkshire League with the culimination of three storms back to back taking its toll on the programme.

Three games in the Yorkshire Amateur League, however, survived the gales and flooding.

In the Championship, visitors Colton Athletic moved sixth and a point clear of hosts Hanging Heaton after their 6-1 triumph.

A flooded pitch at Bramley Park, Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding.

Courtney March netted for Heaton while, for Athletic, James Green scored in each half, substitute Lachlan Hargarve wrapped things up five minutes from time and Ben Vickers fired in a second-half hat-trick.

In Division 2, mid-table Trinity & All Saints Old Boys bagged three goals at Savile United but it still wasn’t enough to see off second-placed Savile United. It finished 7-3.

Hamzah Taram scored four of the goals with Mohammed Sacha, Qamran Safeer and sub’ Ahmad Mohamed Etorki also on target. Daniel Morris, Oliver Nunwick and Alex Yates were the scorers for Trinity.

In Division 5, Dewsbury Rangers Reserves cemented their top-four status with a 3-2 home win over mid-table North Leeds Reserves.

Janos Hajdu gave Rangers a terrific start with a goal in the first minute. George Boot added to the tally midway through the first half with Jamie Dwyer wrapping things up just after the hour. Ryan Thoms and sub’ Ishmael Gumbs scored for North Leeds.