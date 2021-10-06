Leeds Combination/Cup round-up: HT Sports close the gap as Main Line edge home in Cup

Kyle Jeffrey celebrates scoring a late winner in Little London's 4-3 over Horsforth Fairweather in the first round of the Sunday Cup. Picture: Steve Riding.

All the other top-flight teams were in West Riding Sunday Cup first round action with Main Line Social scraping through 4-2 on penalties at Salts Sunday after the game had ended 2-2.

James Allan and Josh Handley scored in normal time for Main Line.

Kyle Jeffrey scored a late winner for Little London in their 4-3 first-round victory over Horsforth Fairweather while goals from Joseph Gunby, Aaron Kitao and Raymond Spencer saw Whitkirk Wanderers defeat Shepherds Arms 3-2.

Qwarme Westerman of Little London causes havoc in the Horsforth Fairweather defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

Colton are also through to round two after a 4-2 home win over Wybeck Arms.

Elsewhere in the Cup, Amaranth Crossgates Athletic crashed out 7-2 to Garden Gate despite Jack Harris and Cameron Conolly getting on the scoresheet.

Geovanni Biaia starred for Crooked Clock, netting four times in a rousing 6-2 victory over Ryburn United.

Danny Waite and Abubacary Camara also contributed with goals.

Daniel Freeman heads over for Little London. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jay Clayton, Robbie Clayton, Ash Hoddell and Josh Morley were amongst the scorers as Kippax won 5-2 at Pudsey Bojangles.

Also through to the second round are Beck and Call who triumphed 2-1 against West Yorkshire Falcons, Harehills crushed Rawcliffe 7-0 and Original Oak were 4-2 winners at Republica Internationale.

Elsewhere in the first round of the trophy there were wins for VYT, Club 97, Oakley, Spartak Leodis, Old Crooked Clock Reserves, Athletico Bramley,Old Pond Athletic, Whitkirk Wanderers Blues, Esholt and Wibsey Village.

In Division Two, Leeds Hyde Park moved into second spot with a 4-3 victory at Bramley Lions – for whom Adam Carson, Scott Goodall and Levente Macsay found the net.

Qwarme Westerman of Little London shoots against Horsforth Fairweather. Picture: Steve Riding.