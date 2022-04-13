The Blues secured top spot after completing their 16-game campaign on 41 points, 12 clear of Parkside who still have three games to play.

That said, Beeston are not yet certain to finish as runners-up as both third-placed Athletico Bramley and Old Crooked Clock Reserves, in fourth, can overtake their tally - mathematically at least.

Athletico didn’t help their cause on the weekend, however, after losing 2-1 at home to fifth-placed Headingley Rovers FC Reserves.

In Jubilee Premier, with the title out of their grasp fourth-placed Chapeltown have submitted to a ‘home-walkover’ defeat in advance of this coming Sunday’s scheduled fixture at sixth-place Main Line Social First.

Main Line were in Sanford Cup-winning action last weekend, seeing off visitors HT Sports 2-0 after leading by a goal at half-time and with Mark Ferguson among the goals.

Back in the league, second-placed Wykebeck Arms were held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday, Daniel Omosebi netting for the visitors.

Wykebeck may be second on the ladder but could yet be overtaken by Leeds Met who have an outside chance of pinching the title.

Leaders HT Sports, however, are a point clear of Arms and still have two games to play at the time of publication.

In Division 1, Daisy Whites made certain of a third-place finish with a 4-3 win at mid-table Garden Gate.

Richard Barker, Kieron Telford and Richard Wheelhouse were on target for the hosts.

Second-bottom Beck & Call will finish one place off the bottom rung despite Sunday’s 2-0 home win over safe-at-third-bottom Leeds Alpha.

In Division 2, Harehills WMC are now only a point off leaders Western Juniors Old Boys, who have completed their fixtures, with a game to play after Sunday’s 2-1 success at fourth-placed Leeds Hyde Park.