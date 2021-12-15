Leeds Combination League/Cups: Whitkirk Wanderers’ Kian Linley lands hat-trick to give Republica Internationale the blues

Kian Linley, of Whitkirk Wanderers Blues, who scored a hat-trick against Republica Internationale in the Leeds Combination League Mawson Cup. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Mawson Cup, a goal from Warren Moore proved woefully insufficient as visiting Old Crooked Clock Reserves eased through to the next round on the back of a 7-1 win.

Kian Linley hit a hat-trick as Whitkirk Wanderers Blues overran hosts Republica Internationale, 5-0.

Matthew Fox and Jack Keane were also on target for Whitkirk.

Wykebeck Arms of the Leeds Combination Jubilee Premier Division who reached the semi-final of the Sanford Cup with a 2-0 win over Leeds Met FC. Back, left to right, Paul Spice, Bradley Hulme Reece Kay, Corey Hartford, Jordan Walker, Curtis Ryan, Liam Gallagher. Front: Taylor Starkey, Paddy Gallagher, Josh Cappitano, Toulson Wetherald, Dylan Prust, Austin Okore, Elliot Harris. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bramley United triumphed 8-3 at home to FC Rothwell Sundays.

In the Luty Cup, Garden Gate overwhelmed visitors Club 97, 8-0, Churwell turned a 2-0 half-time lead at Leeds Hyde Park into a 4-0 victory and West Yorkshire Falcons and Hyde Park Red registered a 0-0 result with competition organisers.

Oakley and Sporting Pudsey, meanwhile, were involved in a 15-g0al thriller, Oakley edging it 8-7 after the sides had turned around two apiece.

Original Oak and Pudsey Bojangles were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time with Bojangles going on to edge the penalty shootout - 8-7.

In the Sanford Cup, Wykebeck Arms triumphed 2-0 at home to Leeds Met to book their berth in the semi-finals.

Main Line Social steamed through their FA Sunday Cup Round 1 fixture with Oakenshaw, 9-1.

In the third round of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy, Kippax Sundays hit 11 goals without reply at home to Esholt while New Inn New Inn Summer needed penalties to progress after sharing a 6-6 normal-time scoreline with visitors Leeds Alpha.

New Inn went through, 5-4 on penalties.

Of the handful of Leeds Combination League fixtures that went ahead. In Division 1, Daisy White triumphed 4-2 at home to fifth-placed North Leodis to go joint top.

In Division 4, Beeston Parkside edged visiting Elida Gibbs 3-2, Farnley FC were pipped by the same scoreline at home to Bramley Amateurs, and the same score was recorded by hosts Sporting Pudsey II and Headingley Rovers Reserves with the vistors taking the spoils.