Indeed, Frankland was a 76th-minute introduction to proceedings - and proved a master stroke by the host management team.

Tyler Bussue had given fourth-placed Chapeltown a 1-0 first-half lead.

Fifth-placed Main Line Social put their recent cup disappointments behind them to record an emphatic 5-1 home win over second-bottom Colton First.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harehills WMC hat-trick hero Barnaby Foster shoots in Sunday's 8-1 Leeds Combination Division 2 win over West Yorkshire Falcons. Picture: Steve Riding.

Joe Cryer, Mark Ferguson, Luke Kitson, Stephen Mallory and Josh Maskill were on target for Main Line with Ashley Bell netting for Colton First who had better fortune in midweek with a 1-0 Sunday Senior Cup semi-final victory over Wykebeck Arms.

Arms made up for that cup exit, however, with a 3-2 Sanford Cup win on Sunday at Seacroft Community Sports and Social Club.

In Division 1, North Leodis moved into third place and dented Old Crooked Clock’s title aspirations with a 3-0 win at the second-placed side.

Top dogs Kippax Sundays edged out third-bottom visitors Leeds Alpha 2-1.

Harehills WMC goalscorer Dan Marcinowski is brought down for a penalty by Alex Macaskill, of West Yorkshire Falcons. Picture: Steve Riding.

Beck & Call’s future in the division continues to tread a dangerous path after they suffered a 6-1 thumping at home to freescoring visitors Garden Gate.

In Division 2, the future of the title is firmly in the hands of second-placed Harehills WMC after an 8-1 win over second-bottom West Yorkshire Falcons.

Harehills now have two games from which they need four points to usurp current table toppers Western Juniors Old Boys who have completed their 14 games and can now only await their fate.

Barnaby Foster netted a hat-trick against Falcons while Daniel Marcinkowski (2), Moha Camara, Nathan Swires and David Morley also found the back of the net for the Clubmen.

Nathan Swires scores from the penalty spot for Harehills WMC in the 8-1 Leeds Combination Division 2 win over West Yorkshire Falcons. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Luty Cup, Churwell FC turned up the heat in the second half to beat visitors Oakley 3-1 after the sides had turned around all square at one apiece.

Billy Lumsden, Luke Rafferty and substitute Steven Greenwood were on the mark for the hosts with Reece Powell netting for Oakley.