Leeds Combination League round-up: Main Line see off Whitkirk to move top of the league

Joe Hill of HT Sports wins the ball against Little London in the Sanford Cup. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Allan, Matty Dalton, Andrew Gallagher and Joe Wood came up with the goals for Main Line, who move two points clear of Little London at the top.

In the only other top division game to played on Sunday, Wykebeck Arms were 3-1 winners at basement-side Kirkstall Crusaders.

Seacroft Community Sports and Social Club moved into the second round of the Sanford Cup after a 2-1 win at Colton.Thomas Whelan scored both the Seacroft goals in the seocnd half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Small of HT Sports and Paul Hewson of Little London challenge for the ball in the Sanford Cup on Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

HT Sports joined Seacroft in the next round following their 3-0 victory over Little London.

It finished all square in the big match of the weekend in Division One with leaders Old Crooked Clock drawing 2-2 at second-placed Kippax.

Jamie Davies and Danny Waite scored the goals for Crooked Clock who remain one point ahead of their rivals having played a game more.

A hat-trick from Jamal Stewart was the highlight of fourth-placed Leeds Alpha’s entertaining 5-4 victory over Beck and Call.

Ricardo Brown wins the ball for Little London against HT Sports. Picture: Steve Riding.

Also on target for Alpha were Joseph Colley and Nathaniel Wilson-Fleming.

Garden Gate picked up their first victory of the season in some style, seeing off East Leeds Celtic 8-2. Bradley Barker netted a hat-trick and the other goals came from Thomas Crowther, Jack Duncan, Paul Loveridge, Kieran Telford and Richard Wheelhouse. James Banner and Luke Rudd replied for East Leeds.

The top game in Division Two saw Harehills WMC move top after a 3-2 win over Leeds Hyde Park.