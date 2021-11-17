Leeds Combination League round-up: Little London edge further ahead after stalemate

Brandon Bennett of Whitkirk Wanderers can only glance a header wide against Leeds Hyde Park. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-placed Main Line Social did not play, so now have three games in hand on the leaders.

A hat-trick from Tyler Bussue helped Chapeltown move into third place thanks to a 4-1 victory at Whitkirk Wanderers.

Daniel Maw scored the other goal for Chapeltown while Callum Scott netted Whitkirk’s consolation goal.

Sam Thorpe of Whitkirk Wanderersraces through against Leeds Hyde Park but ultimately overruns the ball. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds Met are also within three points of the league leaders following their 3-2 victory at Colton.

Goals from Harvey Bullin and Patrick Baynes before half-time and Matthew Robinson on the hour mark saw Met take all three points.

Elsewhere in the top division, HT Sports were awarded a walkover victory against Kirkstall Crusaders.

Division One leaders Old Crooked Clock picked up their third victory of the season with a 3-1 triumph at Beck and Call.

Josh Meredith of Whitkirk Wanderers tangles with Leeds Hyde Park's Eddie Hussain. Picture: Steve Riding.

Birama Diallo, Ousainey Juwara Kora and Danny Waite scored the goals for Clock.

Daisy Whites are a point behind the leaders with a game in hand thanks to their 6-2 thumping of Leeds Alpha.

Goals from George Bowles and Steven Greenwood saw East End Park pick up their first victory of the season – a 2-0 away win at East Leeds Celtic.

Elsewhere, Garden Gate defeated North Leodis 1-0.

Late goals helped Division Two leaders Western Juniors Old Boys clinch a crucial 3-2 victory at Leeds Hyde Park.

Amara Bajaha and Liam Jordan netted in the 70th and 80th minutes respectively before Simon Doughty scored the winner with a minute to play.

There were no late dramas for second-placed Headingley Rovers who crushed Pudsey Bojangles 7-0.

Taku Jitsukawa scored four goals in 29 first-half minutes as Rovers took control. The other goals came from Mark Elgar and Michael Evans (2).

Third-placed Harehills WMC claimed a 5-3 win at Original Oak thanks to goals from Moha Camara, Barnaby Foster, David Morley, Kirk Hayes and Ousmane Sidibe.