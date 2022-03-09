Leeds Combination League round-up: How Chapeltown ended Main Line Social’s unbeaten run

Leon Brown wins the ball for Chapeltown during their Leeds Combination League Jubilee Premier win over Main Line Social. Picture: Steve Riding.

Main Line’s previously unbeaten run might have hit the buffers at third-placed ‘Chappy’ but the third-bottom outfit still has a staggering seven games in hand on leaders Leeds Met FC and have only - two wins and a draw would do it - seven points to make up on Sunday’s victors, Chapeltown.

Leeds Met retained their advantage at the top with a 2-0 win over second-placed visitors HT Sports First, who still have three games in hand on the leaders. Dan Thompson gave Met a first-half lead with a goal on the half-hour while Dominic Tiffany sealed the deal with a second 20 minutes from time.

Second-bottom Colton First picked up a valuable point from a 1-1 draw at home with Wykebeck Arms, the side currently occupying fourth place on the ladder.

Chapeltown match winner, Danny Maw. Picture: Steve Riding.

Mid-table Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday were held to a goalless draw by bottom club Seacroft Community SSC so the status quo continues to play out at the foot of the league ladder.

In the only Division 1 game played on Sunday, leaders Kippax Sundays went two points clear of second-placed Daisy Whites, with two games in hand to boot, after their 2-1 home win over second-bottom battlers East Leeds Celtic First.

Junior Walter scored what proved, in the end, to be a mere consolation goal for the relegation-threatened travellers.

Division 1 strugglers Beck & Call, meanwhile, powered their way into the final of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy with a 4-1 win over Division 3 outfit Spartak Leodis at Armley Park.

Craig Maynard wins the ball for Chapeltown during Sunday's Leeds Combination encounter with Main Line Social. Picture: Steve Riding.