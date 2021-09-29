Leeds Combination League round-up: Allan and Wood net four apiece for Main Line

Maxillian Ballard scores for North Leodis against Leeds Alpha. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Allan and Joe Wood were the stars of the show netting four goals apiece with further strikes coming from Jake Topp and substitute Jamie Thorpe in the 10-1 win.

The victory means Main Line remain one point clear of second-placed Chapeltown, who were 3-0 winners at Little London after Ryan Harwood, Fernando Moke and Charlie Stephens all found the back of the net.

Wykebeck Arms fought back from 3-1 down at half-time to draw 4-4 with third-placed HT Sports, for whom Steve Wales netted a brace.

Maxillian Ballard of North Leodis is fouled by Alpha Leeds goalkeeper Joe Colley resulting in a penalty. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the top division’s only other game of the day, fifth-placed Seacroft Community Sports and Social drew 1-1 with Whitkirk Wanderers.

Matthew Hatch opened the scoring for Seacroft only for Joe Hainsworth to equalise for Whitkirk before half-time.

In Division One, two goals from substitute Danny Waite helped leaders Old Crooked Clock chalk up a 5-1 home win over East Leeds Celtic.

Also on the scoresheet for Clock were Abubacary Camara, Jamie Davies and Ousainey Juwara Kora.

Josh Jepson scores from the penalty spot for North Leodis against Leeds Alpha. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-placed North Leodis were involved in an entertaining 3-3 draw with fifth-placed Leeds Alpha.

A brace from Josh Morley proved crucial in Kippax’s 4-3 victory over Churwell.

Morley’s double, along with goals from Harry Pickup and Thomas Walker was enough to see off a brave effort from Churwell who found the net through Ben Bedford (2) and George Bowles.

Another dramatic clash saw Daisy Whites edge past Beck and Call 4-3.

Brandon Smith of Leeds Alpha takes a tumble between Dan Angstmann and Jacob Mitchell of North Leodis. Picture: Steve Riding.

Western Juniors Old Boys moved within two points of Division Two leaders Harehills after seeing off the pacesetters 4-3 on Sunday.

Third-placed Original Oak are also two points behind the leaders after a 3-2 victory at foruth-placed Leeds Hyde Park.

In the division’s other games West Yorkshire Falcons won 3-1 at Bramley Lions and Pudsey Bojangles drew 3-3 with Headingley Rovers.