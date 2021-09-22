Leeds Combination League: Pacesetters Main Line Social and Little London separated by points difference after 2-2 draw

Chapeltown's Tyler Bussue scores his first goal past Colton defender George Walker. Picture: Steve Riding.

Main Line Social lead the way having matched visitors Little London with goals from Matty Dalton and Josh Maskill.

Third-placed Chapeltown saw off the challenge of Colton First - sitting fourth on the ladder - 4-2. Tyler Bussue hit a hat-trick for Chapeltown with sub’ Dom Blair netting the other goal.

Third-bottom Wykebeck Arms lost out 5-1 at Leeds Met where Louis Rafter, Daniel Howells, Thomas Evans, sub’ Sam Alexander-Evens and Harry Richardson had all turned up with their scoring boots on.

Fernando Moke, of Chapeltown, shoots wide during Sunday's Jubilee Premier encounter with Colton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Kirkstall Crusaders continue to prop up the table having failed to win in two outings, the latest defeat a 4-1 reverse at Seacroft Community SSC.

Ellis Halligan (2), substitute Matthew Hatch (2) and Daniel Watson scored for the clubmen.

Second-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday are also winless but gave fifth-placed HT Sports a scare before eventually going down 3-1.

Joe Hainsworth put away a 53rd-minute equaliser but HT hit back to secure maximum points with second-half strikes from Jason Davis and Jack Pennington after Lee Turner had given the visitors a 1-0 half-time advantage.

Daniel Leafe, of Chapeltown, looks to cross the ball against Jubilee Premier rivals Colton. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division 1, Sam Simkins struck twice to ensure leaders North Leodis retained their 100 per cent record after two games, steering the visitors to a 2-1 win at Beck & Call who, on the strength of this performance, look likely to ease away from the bottom two in the not-too-distant future.

Garden Gate are bottom after losing out 5-1 at home to second-placed Old Crooked Clock First on Sunday. Adam Burnell, Abubacary Camara (2), and sub’ Ousainey Juwara Kora were among the goals for Clock.

Churwell also highlighted the close nature of the division’s standings at the moment after they held third-placed Kippax Sundays to a 1-1 draw. Ben Bedford bagged the vital goal for the hosts.

Leeds Alpha and Daisy Whites produced a 4-4 end result. Joseph Colley (2), Brandon Smith and Jamal Stewart struck for Alpha with Gary Abbey (2), Sam Best and Josh Simpson on target for the visitors.

Josh Ridsway, of Colton, tackles Chapeltown's Fernando Moke. Picture: Steve Riding.

