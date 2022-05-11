Social went into the fixture on the back of their 3-2 Sanford Cup final win in midweek over Wykebeck Arms, goals coming from Mark Ferguson, Stephen Murray and Jake Topp. Josh Maskill scored in the Sunday encounter with Jason Davis on target for HT, who have completed their 14-game programme. Main Line have two points to make up and two games to play - at Leeds Met, who could go third if they win, on Thursday evening and at third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers on Sunday.

In Division 1, second-bottom East Leeds Celtic saw off visitors Garden Gate FC, who sit one place above them, 5-3, while second-placed finishers Old Crooked Clock’s scheduled home game with champions Kippax Sunday was made void.

In Division 3, fifth-placed Halton Moor FC Maroons sank relegated bottom club Crown & Anchor, 7-3 with hat-trick hot shot Jed Austin and Philip McElhone among the goals.

Josh Maskill scores for Main Line Social in their 1-1 Leeds Combination Jubilee Premier draw with title rivals HT Sports. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-bottom finishers Leeds Hyde Park went out with a bang by inflicting only the second defeat of the season on champions Oakley. It finished 2-1 to the hosts with Mohammad Abdullah on target for the visitors. Oakley went into the fixture having overrun hosts VYT FC 7-0 last Thursday. Bruno Bagi bagged a brace in midweek with Jose Borja also striking twice, and Jordan Berry and Reece Powell also adding to the team tally.

Division 5 third-place finishers Bramley United, meanwhile, wrap up their season at home on Sunday to Bird In Hand who could go fourth.

