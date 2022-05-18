Social registered a 7-2 win at Leeds Met FC last Thursday night to secure the title by a point. Scorers on the night were four-goal James Allan, Josh Maskill who bagged a brace and Matthew Moon. Main Line were held to a 3-3 draw on Sunday morning at Whitkirk Wanderers but the point - and result - were superfluous to title requirements.

Daniel Omosebi, Miguel Cassana and substitute Samuel Cartwright (who struck within three minutes of entering the fray just after the hour) were on target for the hosts.

Main Line finished their 14-game season two points clear of second-placed HT. Seacroft Community SSC and Colton First were the bottom two with five and six points respectively.

Leeds Combination League Jubilee Premier champions Main Line Social who also won the Sanford Cup in the 2021/22 season. Picture: Steve Riding.

With the season now complete, Kippax Sundays were crowned Division 1 champions with Old Crooked Clock First runners up and East Leeds Celtic First and cellar dwellers Beck & Call in the bottom two places.

In Division 2, Harehills WMC topped out ahead of Western Juniors OB with West Yorkshire Falcons and Bramley Lions propping up the table.

Oakley finished top of the tree in Division 3 with Republica Internationale second, and Leeds Hyde Park FC Red and Crown & Anchor taking up the two places at the foot of the ladder.

Whitkirk Wanderers Blues were crowned Division 4 champions with Old Crooked Clock Reserves matching the club’s first-team finish in second and Bramley Amateurs and Farnley FC filling the relegation places.

Leeds Combination League 2021/22 Division 1 champions Kippax Sundays. Picture: Steve Riding.

Northern Star First finished top of Division 5 - on goals difference after runners up Neville Hill AFC also finished on 46 points from 18 games.