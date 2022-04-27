Social were indebted to Josh Maskill on Sunday as his goal secured a 1-0 win at Colton First whose resilience belied their second-bottom status.

Main Line are now only two points behind leaders HT Sports with two games in hand and three left to play.

For their part, HT, who were without a game last weekend, have just one fixture to play then it’s wait-and-see time.

Leeds Combination League Division Two champions Harehills WMC. Picture: Steve Riding.

Colton have completed their campaign and will finish second bottom with just six points while Seacroft Community SSC will be relegated having amassed only five points during the campaign.

In Division One, Churwell secured third place with a 6-0 home win over bottom club East Leeds Celtic First.

Six players shared the goals for Churwell: Ben Bedford, Billy Lumsden, Connor Sikora, Kieran Williams and substitutes Ash Wainwright and Steven Greenwood.

Celtic have two games in which to haul themselves above second-bottom Beck & Call who conceded Sunday’s scheduled fixture at Old Crooked Clock First, the hosts being awarded a home walkover.

Clock are assured of the division’s runners-up spot.

Kippax Sundays, who still have two scheduled fixtures to fulfil or forfeit, will finish top of the pile as they cannot now be caught. The game between Leeds Alpha and Garden Gate FC was also ruled a home walkover. Both teams are safe in sixth and seventh on the ladder respectively.

The ‘home walkover’ award continued into Division Three with fifth-placed hosts Spartak Leodis getting the nod over Club 97, in sixth.

There was a variation on a theme when it came to Division Four, however, with the scheduled fixture between Beeston Parkside FC and Bramley Amateurs FC declared ‘void’.

Parkside would have preferred to have played for the points as they need them if they are to knock Old Crooked Clock Reserves off second spot.

Whitkirk Wanderers Blues have completed their 16 games and are crowned champions.