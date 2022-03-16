And the 5-4 reverse also allowed the second- and third-placed fellow title chasers - Chapeltown FC and Wykebeck Arms – to close the gap.

Daniel Omosebi opened Whitkirk’s account with Joe Hainsworth doubling the tally and Aaron Kitno adding a third before half-time. Hainsworth bagged a second just after the hour but it was James Nelson’s strike four minutes later that sealed Met’s fate.

Meanwhile, Wykebeck Arms were also being given a good run for their money but, on this occasion, the higher-placed outfit prevailed, 4-3 over third-bottom hosts Main Line Social with goals coming from Anthony Booth, Patrick Gibbons and Taylor Starkey.

Robbie Clayton of Kippax Sundays shoots during the 4-1 Leeds Combination League Division 1 win over Beck & Call that took the hosts four points clear at the top of the table. Picture: Steve Riding.

Josh Maskill (2) and Ryan Sharrocks were on target for Main Line.

Chapeltown had fewer problems at bottom club Seacroft Community SSC where it finished 3-0.

Craig Maynard and Daniel Sheriffe (2) bagged the goals for Chapeltown who are now just two points off the leaders with a game in hand. Wykebeck are a further point off the pace and also have a game in hand on Leeds Met.

Kippax Sundays went four points clear in Division 1 after a 4-1 win at bottom club Beck & Call.

Paul Wilkinson wins the ball for Kippax Sundays during Sunday's 4-1 Leeds Combination League win over Beck & Call. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ash Hoddell (2), Callum Marshall and Josh Morley were on target for Kippax.

Fourth-placed Churwell FC turned up the heat on the top three with a 4-2 win at third-placed Daisy Whites while second-placed Old Crooked Clock dropped points with a 3-3 draw at North Leodis, who are sitting safely in sixth in the standings.

Ben Bedford, Billy Lumsden, Dean Richmond and Steven Greenwood scored for Churwell with Gary Abbey and Tyran Thornton netting for Daisy. Thomas Coyle, Oliver Daley and Joshua Jepson were on target in Leodis’ drawn encounter.

Second-bottom East Leeds Celtic went down 3-1 at Leeds Alpha.

Callum Marshall scores for Kippax Sundays in the 4-1 Leeds Combination Division 1 win at Beck & Call. Picture: Steve Riding.