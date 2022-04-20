But, with only one fixture to fulfil, it’s also now a bit of a waiting game for HT as to whether or not their total can be overhauled by third-placed Main Line Social who still have, potentially at least, 12 points to play for from their remaining four matches.

Barrie Frankland (2), Jason Davis (2), Benjamin Smith and Lee Turner were on target last Sunday for HT Sports with Ellis Halligan, Xyon Outerbridge-Smith and Daniel Watson netting for Seacroft.

Main Line, meanwhile, were awarded a home walkover win over scheduled visitors Chapeltown FC who will finish fifth whether they played out their remaining fixtures or not.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Davis, who scored two goals in HT Sports' 6-3 Leeeds Combination League Jubilee Premier win over Seacroft Community SSC. Picture: Gerard Binks/YPN.

In Division 1, goals from Samuel Artley, George Bowles and Billy Lumsden gave third-placed Churwell FC a 3-0 half-time cushion but visiting North Leodis hit back after the break to create a few jitters in the home ranks. It finished 3-2.

In Division 2, top dogs Harehills WMC triumphed 2-1 at sixth-placed Pudsey Bojangles but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the champions.

Kirk Hayes gave the Clubmen a 1-0 half-time lead with a goal after 25 minutes, and Daniel Marcinkowski added a second three minutes from time.

But Brodhi Wilkinson popped up a minute later to set up an unexpectedly tense period of stoppage time.

In Division 3, third-placed Republica Internationale ran riot at already-relegated cellar dwellers Crown & Anchor, winning 11-0.

Mourad Shoushan hit a hat-trick, Steven McFadyen and Matthew Booth bagged braces, and further goals were added at regular intervals by Andrew Cooke, Kamar Evans, Tom Hallgarten and Jack Smith.

Also-relegated Leeds Hyde Park - second-bottom in the standings - lost out 4-1 at third-bottom-but-safe Halton FC Maroons. Jed Austin, Mark Blowers, Connor Gibson and Rowan Holroyd were the scorers for the Maroons.