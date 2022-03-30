Social will be smarting after following up a Wednesday-evening cup semi-final with a Friday-night final, neither of which produced a positive result.

In Wednesday’s Leeds Senior Cup semi-final, Main Line lost out 4-2 in a penalty shootout to HT Sports who had been reduced to nine players by the end of regulation time. Ben Thornton picked up two yellow cards and walked on 41 minutes and Joe Cooper saw red four minutes from time.

The 90 minutes ended with the teams locked at 1-1 (as it had been at half-time) thanks to goals from Mark Ferguson and Steve Wales, then HT held their nerve in the shootout and will now take on either Wykebeck or Colton in the final to be staged at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground.

With little time to recover, Main Line Social also lost in Friday’s West Riding County FA Sunday Cup final, 4-2 to Olympic First.

With more time to recover, HT Sports returned to league action on Sunday and smashed visitors Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday, 6-1.

Wales, Joe Cooper, Ben Small, Steven Palfrey (2) and Ashley Crowther scored for HT who led 2-0 at the turnaround.

HT Sports are now top of the Jubilee Premier rankings – by a point over Leeds Met FC but with two games in hand on their nearest title challengers.

The final of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy was played last Thursday evening at county HQ, Fleet Lane, with Beck & Call coming out on top 5-3 against New Inn New Inn Summer.

In the Luty Cup on Sunday morning, travellers Oakley turned around a 1-0 half-time deficit to progress on the back of a 5-1 victory over West Yorkshire Falcons. Daniel Pinnington opened the scoring midway through the first half for Falcons but reply goals after the break without reply from Jose Borja, Sean Morrell (2), Reece Powell and substitute Jason Watt eased Oakley’s passage through to the next stage of the competition.

In Division 1, Leeds Alpha won 2-0 at Garden Gate while Old Crooked Clocked edged out visitors Churwell, 3-2.

