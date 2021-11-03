Leeds Combination League: How Whitkirk Wanderers defied the odds to beat Colton

Maximillian Ballard shoots wide for North Leodis against Kippax Sundays during last weekend's Leeds Combination League Division 1 encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Wanderers were reduced to 10 men after half and hour when Raymond Spencer was red carded but two goals from substitute Callum Scott proved decisive. Aaron Kitao was also a scorer for Whitkirk against their mid-table hosts.

A goal apiece from Cameron Lyn and Daniel Maw were not enough as fourth-placed Chapeltown went down 5-2 to the team sitting just above them in the rankings, Wykebeck Arms. Bottom club, Kirkstall Crusaders, proved no match for top dogs Little London who triumphed 5-2 on their travels thanks to a Scott Jones hat-trick and further goals from Ryan Brough and Kwan Westerman.

Sixth-placed Leeds Met FC edged an 11-goal encounter with Seacroft Community SSC, 6-5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Hoyle shoots for Kippax Sundays in last weekend's Leeds Combination League Division 1 encounter at North Leodis. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jack Prentice hit a hat-trick for Met FC with Ben Holmes, Ben Dawson and Sam Alexander Evans also on target while Callum Gartland (2), Matthew Hatch and Daniel Watson (2) netted for the visitors who now sit eighth in the standings.

In Division 1, Kippax Sundays hold a two-point cushion at the top over Old Crooked Clock First - without a league fixture on Sunday - after inflicting what is believed to be North Leodis’ first league defeat in two seasons. Kippax won 3-1.

George Bowles, meanwhile, struck twice for hosts Churwell but it wasn’t enough for the seventh-placed outfit to trouble Garden Gate who sit two places above them in the standings.

It finished 6-2 to the visitors with goals coming from Bradley Barker (2), Chris Ovington (2), Lee Walker and substitute Macca Mcburney.

Kieran Fella, of Kippax Sundays, makes a move during last weekend's Leeds Combination League Division 1 encounter at North Leodis. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-bottom East Leeds Celtic First were ultimately no match for third-top Daisy Whites.

A couple of goals from Craig Hodder kept the game a contest but Daisy Whites won the day with goals from Gary Abbey, Mickie Fletcher (2), Graham Major and Reece Robinson.