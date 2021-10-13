Leeds Combination League: How Taylor Starkey’s set-pieces paved the way for Wykbeck Arms’ Sanford Cup success

Taylor Starkey scores from the penalty spot for Wykebeck Arms in Sunday's Sanford Cup win over Kippax Sundays. Picture: Steve Riding.

Chapeltown hit hosts Old Crooked Clock First for six but also conceded three in the process.

James Davies and Birama Diallo were on target for Clock while Tyler Bussue (2), Csongor Lstvan-Kelemen, Daniel Maw, Sam McDonnell and Daniel Sheriffe found the back of the net for the victors.

Goals from Andrew Gallagher, Luke Kitson, Josh Maskill, Jake Topp and substitute Joseph Hudson steered Main Line Social comfortably through to the next round courtesy of a 5-3 win at Daisy Whites.

Wykebeck Arms set-piece specialist Taylor Starkey scores from a freekick in Sunday's Sanford Cup win over Kippax Sundays. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ten-man Leeds Alpha put in a magnificent display despite a red card for George Swaine to see off hosts East Leeds Celtic First, 7-1.

Joseph Colley and Jamal Stewart hit hat-tricks with the other goals coming from sub’ Daniel Cresswell. Luke Rudd reeled in the only goal for Celtic.

Joe Hainsworth and Kaiden Cheetham netted as Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday overcame Kirkstall Crusaders 2-0 to make their way ito the next round.

Ten-man Bramley Lions lost out 5-1 at home to Garden Gate in the Luty Cup, Kynan Wrigglesworth scoring for the hosts.

Jordan Walker, of Wykebeck Arms, splits the Kippax Sundays defence during Sunday's Sanford Cup encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

North Leodis, meanwhile, lost out 4-2 at Beldon Sports in the first round of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy.

In the league, the clash between the Jubilee Premier’s third- and fourth-placed teams - HT Sports and Little London - ended all square at one apiece.