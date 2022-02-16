Leeds Combination League: How Pudsey Bojangles came from behind to knock Western Juniors OB out of Luty Cup

Pudsey Bojangles scorers Brodhi Wilkinson, Matthew Doran and Rob Nicholson after their 3-2 Luty Cup win over Western Juniors Old Boys. Picture: Steve Riding.

The matchday travellers came from two goals down to score three times in the last 15 minutes and dump the Leeds Combination League Division 2 high flyers, Western Juniors Old Boys, out of the competition.

Kevin Jarrett and Liam Jordan had given the hosts a seemingly unassailable two-goal cushion but Brodhi Wilkinson came off the bench to score after 75 minutes.

And if Western’s feathers weren’t already ruffled, Matthew Doran really threw the cat among the pigeons when he netted the equaliser - officially recorded as an 85th-minute goal though some onlookers felt the game had already run into time added on for stoppages.

Liam Jordan scores for Western Juniors OB past Pudsey Bojangles goalkeeper Ash Raven. Pudsey went on to win the Luty Cup tie, 3-2. Picture: Steve Riding.

Still, time enough remained for Robert Nicholson to tuck away a last-minute winner for the visitors.

In the competition’s other game on Sunday, Garden Gate and Harehills WMC ended regulation time with two goals apiece, Kirk Hayes and David Morley scoring for the visitors.

Gate went on to win the penalty shootout 4-2.

Meanwhile, Main Line Social’s FA Sunday Cup adventure was brought to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough Dormans.

Kieran Deller heads goalwards for Western Juniors OB in their 3-2 Luty Cup defeat to Pudsey Bojangles. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Mawson Cup, goals from Liam Wilson, Luke Preston and Charlie Wilson secured safe passage from a 3-1 win at Athletico Bramley.

Old Crooked Clock ticked off another win in the competition with a 2-0 success at Beeston Parkside FC.

Willam Watson, Jordan Dean Worsnop and Joshua Isaac were among the goals as Northern Star First triumphed 5-3 at Whitkirk Wanderers Blues, Ben Field and Kian Linley (2) scoring for the visitors.

Adam Shaw and Conner Ward found the back of the net for Sporting Pudsey II who, after drawing 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes with Bramley United, triumphed in an epic penalty shootout, 9-8.

In the league’s Jubilee Premier, second-bottom Little London scored six goals at mid-table Colton First - but, unfortunately for them, the hosts bagged 10.