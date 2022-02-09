Leeds Combination League: How Leeds Met held onto their slender lead at the top of the table
Jubilee Premier leaders Leeds Met FC maintained their two-point cushion at the head of the Leeds Combination League with a 3-0 win at Little London.
Two goals from Taku Jitsukawa and a solitary score from Dominic Tiffany saw off the third-bottom hosts.
Second-placed Wykebeck Arms, who are five points off the pace but with two games in hand on Leeds Met, made light work of their home encounter with second-bottom Colton First. It finished 4-0 with goals coming from Patrick Gibbons, Corey Hartford, Taylor Starkey and Austin Okoro.
Despite the defeat, Colton still retain hope of edging up the table as they need only a couple of points to move ahead of Little London.
HT Sports First, who sit third on the ladder, had to see out the last four minutes of their 2-2 draw with visitors Main Line Social while down to 10 men after Shaun Stevenson’s two-yellow-card dismissal.
HT also picked up two other bookings. Home-team scorers were Barrie Frankland, who gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead, and Ben Thornton with Mark Ferguson and Josh Maskill the second-half scorers for Main Line.
In Division 1, Old Crooked Clock ticked off a notable scalp with a 3-2 win over second-placed visitors Daisy Whites.
The two title hopefuls are locked on 18 points but Sunday’s victors do have the benefit of a couple of games in hand over Daisy Whites.
Second-bottom East Leeds Celtic First gained a valuable point thanks to James Banner’s goal in a 1-1 draw with North Leeds. The visitors stand sixth in the table but hold only a five-point advantage over Easts.
Billy Lumsden bagged the only goal as fourth-placed Churwell FC edged out third-bottom visitors Leeds Alpha.
In Division 2, Leeds Hyde Park clipped West Yorkshire Falcons’ wings with a 3-0 win, Western Juniors Old Boys won 2-0 at Harehills WMC while Original Oak and visitors Headingley Rovers FC drew 1-1.
In the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy quarter-finals, Combination Division 1 leaders Kippax Sundays lost out 4-3 to visitors Sedbergh FC in a penalty shootout after the 90 minutes ended in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.
Beck & Call booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Sporting Pudsey.