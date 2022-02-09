Leeds Combination League: How Leeds Met held onto their slender lead at the top of the table

Louis Rafter, of Leeds Met FC, brings the ball under control during Sunday's Leeds Combinational League Jubilee Premier encounter at Little London. Picture: Steve Riding.

Two goals from Taku Jitsukawa and a solitary score from Dominic Tiffany saw off the third-bottom hosts.

Second-placed Wykebeck Arms, who are five points off the pace but with two games in hand on Leeds Met, made light work of their home encounter with second-bottom Colton First. It finished 4-0 with goals coming from Patrick Gibbons, Corey Hartford, Taylor Starkey and Austin Okoro.

Despite the defeat, Colton still retain hope of edging up the table as they need only a couple of points to move ahead of Little London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Dagless, of Little London, tries to block Ben Phillips of Leeds Met FC. Picture: Steve Riding.

HT Sports First, who sit third on the ladder, had to see out the last four minutes of their 2-2 draw with visitors Main Line Social while down to 10 men after Shaun Stevenson’s two-yellow-card dismissal.

HT also picked up two other bookings. Home-team scorers were Barrie Frankland, who gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead, and Ben Thornton with Mark Ferguson and Josh Maskill the second-half scorers for Main Line.

In Division 1, Old Crooked Clock ticked off a notable scalp with a 3-2 win over second-placed visitors Daisy Whites.

The two title hopefuls are locked on 18 points but Sunday’s victors do have the benefit of a couple of games in hand over Daisy Whites.

Ishmail Mills, of Little London, is left standing by Leeds Met FC goalscorer Taku Jitsukawa. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-bottom East Leeds Celtic First gained a valuable point thanks to James Banner’s goal in a 1-1 draw with North Leeds. The visitors stand sixth in the table but hold only a five-point advantage over Easts.

Billy Lumsden bagged the only goal as fourth-placed Churwell FC edged out third-bottom visitors Leeds Alpha.

In Division 2, Leeds Hyde Park clipped West Yorkshire Falcons’ wings with a 3-0 win, Western Juniors Old Boys won 2-0 at Harehills WMC while Original Oak and visitors Headingley Rovers FC drew 1-1.

In the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy quarter-finals, Combination Division 1 leaders Kippax Sundays lost out 4-3 to visitors Sedbergh FC in a penalty shootout after the 90 minutes ended in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.