Leeds Combination League: How Leeds Met and Chapeltown remain deadlocked in title race

Tom Charles , right, shoots for Kippax Sundays under pressure from Old Crooked Clock's Jamie Kenny in the hosts' 5-1 West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy tie. Picture: Steve Riding.

Hosts Leeds Met FC and second-placed Chapeltown FC drew 3-3 with Dominique Blair and Daniel Sheriffe (2) scoring for the visitors.

Leeds Met, therefore, retain their three-point cushion over Chapeltown who, crucially, have two games in hand on their title rivals.

At the other end of the ladder, third-bottom Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday triumphed 5-2 at home to Colton First who currently occupy the second drop spot.

Kippax Sunday's Robbie Clayton finds space in the Old Crooked Clock defence. Picture: Steve Riding.

Kaiden Cheetham struck twice for Wanderers with Sam Cartwright and substitute Isaac Bernasko also on target for the victorious hosts.

Henry Armitage and Tom Flooks scored what proved to be consolation goals for Colton.

Only one league game took place in Division 1 but it the result was certainly one of note as sixth-placed Churwell FC held table-topping Daisy Whites to a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, in the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup, Main Line Social First recorded an 8-0 third-round win at Drighlington Sundays.

Kippax Sundays' Tom Charles shoots in the 5-1 West Riding County FA Trophy win over Old Crooked Clock. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy, unbeaten Leeds Combination League Division 1 sides Kippax Sundays and Old Crooked Clock went toe to toe though the expected close match-up never materialised as Kippax ran out comfortable 5-1 victors.

Elsewhere in the competition, Harehills WMC triumphed 6-3 at East Leeds Celtic First, Beck & Call edged out visitors Shuttle Athletic 2019 3-2, and Spartak Leodis celebrated a 4-3 penalty shootout win over visitors Garden Gate FC after the teams ended regulation time deadlocked at 1-1.