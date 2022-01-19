Leeds Combination League: How Harehills WMC booked their Leeds Sunday District Cup semi-final place

Tom Ormondroyd, centre, heads home the second goal for HT Sports against Sanford Cup visitors Chapeltown. Picture: Steve Riding.

Andre Garcia scored the Clubmen’s regular-time goal that took their quarter-final at Leeds Alpha to a penalty shootout which the visitors edged, 5-4. Goals braces for Bruno Bagi and Reece Powell and a further strike from Usaama Yate kept hosts Oakley on course for a 5-1 victory over Whitkirk Wanderers Blues.

Robbie O’Shea found the back of the net for Northern Star First but it wasn’t enough to deny Oringal Oak a 3-1 home win, the same scoreline secured by Sporting Pudsey at VYTFC.

In the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup, Main Line Social had few problems navigating their way to a 3-1 second-round win over visitors AFC West Hall Gunners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Thornton heads home the winner for HT Sports in the Sanford Cup tie with Chapeltown. Picture: Steve Riding.

One game went ahead in the Sanford Cup, HT Sports progressing with a 3-2 home win over Chapeltown FC after the sides had been locked on one apiece at half-time. HT scorers were Lee Turner, Tom Ormondroyd and Ben Thornton.

The Marsden Cup game between Headingley Rovers FC Reserves and Athletico Bramley went to penalties, the visitors prevailing 4-3. Callum Sutcliffe scored the vital game-time goal for the winners, Athletico.

The fourth-round tie between Sebergh and Harehills WMC in the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy also ended 1-1 with the visitors again winning through on penalties, 5-4 on this occasion.

In the Leeds Combination League Jubilee Premier, mid-table Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday pulled off a surprise 4-2 win at table-topping Leeds Met FC.

HT Sports goalscorer Lee Turner has his penalty saved by Fabio Intumbo, of Chapeltown, during Sunday's Sanford Cup encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Wykebeck Arms received an ‘away walker’ against fifth-placed Little London while bottom-placed Seacroft Community SSC played out a 2-2 draw with visitors Colton First who sit one place above them on the ladder just three points apart. Xyon Outerbridge-Smith and Daniel Watson were Seacroft’s scorers.

In Division 1, leaders Daisy Whites saw off third-placed and 10-man Old Crooked Clock First 7-1 while Churwell FC leapfrogged Garden Gate FC into fourth place after their 2-1 win thanks to goals from Ben Bedford Kieron Roche.