Jonathan Dockerty and Nathan Sefton netted for Crooked Clock in regulation time while second-half goals from Charlie Wilson and Jack Harris kept Athletic on track for a cup final appearance.

In the league, only two games were played in the Leeds Combination Jubilee Premier.

HT Sports First maintained the pressure on the top two with a comfortable 2-0 win at second-bottom Colton First.

Amaranth Crossgates Athletic's penalty shootout hero goalkeeper Sam Hardy celebrates his side reaching the Mawson Cup final. Picture: Steve Riding.

Steve Wales struck in each half for HT who are third in the standings, two points off the leading pair but, crucially, with three games in hand.

Second-placed Wykebeck Arms are now level on 22 points with leaders Leeds Met FC after a 4-2 success at home to bottom club Seacroft Community Sports & Social Club.

Patrick Gibbons (2) and substitutes Corey Hartford and Jordan Walker were on target for Wykebeck.

One point separates Seacroft from Colton, who have a game in hand, but the probability of either club forcing their way out of the bottom two is slim, especially since third-bottom Main Line Social are four points clear of Colton and have between four and seven games in hand on everyone else.

Amaranth Crossgates Athletic pictured after their penalty shootout Mawson Cup semi-final win over Old Crooked Clock Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

This coming Sunday, HT Sports entertain Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday.

Jose Lucas scores in Amaranth Crossgates Athletic's Mawson Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Old Crooked Clock, watched by team-mates. Picture: Steve Riding.