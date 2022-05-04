Sam Best (2), Adam Carson, Mickie Fletcher, Kevin Mitchell, Josh Simpson and substitute George Asquith scored the goals for the hosts with Paul Hewson netting Celtic’s consolation in the 70th minute.

East Leeds have the chance to move up a place in the standings but will not avoid the drop.

Champions Kippax Sundays were awarded an ‘away walkover’ over sixth-place finishers Leeds Alpha.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keegan Britton, left of Farnley FC, and Old Crooked Clock Reserves' Tony Hammill in action during Clock's 3-2 Leeds Combination win. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division Three, champions with two to play Oakley were also awarded an ‘away walkover’ over third-bottom Halton FC Maroons.

The reverse was true of Kippax Old Boys who were awarded a ‘home walkover’ against already-relegted Crown & Anchor AFC.

Republica Internationale remain second in the third-division standings after a 5-0 home win over Club 97, who are sixth on the ladder.

Liam Moran struck twice for Internationale with Rob Scargill and Thomas Peter Winterburn also on target for the hosts.

Hat-trick hot shot Jamie Davies scores for Old Crooked Clock Reserves in the 3-2 win at Farnley FC. Picture: Steve Riding.

Spartak Leodis still have their sights set on finishing second from their current fourth-placed position, a target aided by Sunday’s 4-1 home win over relegated second-bottom side Leeds Hyde Park FC Red.

In Division Four, Old Crooked Clock Reserves went second with a 3-2 win at relegated bottom club Farnley FC but can still be overtaken by third-placed club Beeston Parkside.

Jamie Davies (pictured) landed a hat-trick for Clock.

In Division Five, Bird In Hand edged sixth-placed finishers Oulton Athletic Reserves 3-2.

Todd Thackray comes away with the ball for Old Crooked Clock Reserves in the 3-2 Leeds Combination Division 4 win at Farnley FC. Picture: Steve Riding.

Bird currently sit fourth on the ladder but can be overtaken.

Bramley United, meanwhile, will finish third - with a game still to play - after their 8-1 home win over Amaranth Crossgates Athletic who will finish seventh.