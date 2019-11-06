Leeds Combination: Jeffrey at the double in Little London’s Senior Cup success

Kyle Jeffrey celebrates scoring the winner to make it 3-2 to Little London in their West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy win over Seacroft WMC Reserves. Picture by Steve Riding.

There was a cup upset when Division Three side Little London dumped Seacroft WMC Reserves out of the Senior Cup courtesy of a Kyle Jeffrey brace and a Cameron Lyn effort.

HT Sports secured their spot in round three with an emphatic 9-1 victory against Tyersal Sunday.

Kippax Sundays joined them in the next round when they edged out Heaton Athletic 4-2 away from home.

Meanwhile, Olympic made it three straight wins in all competitions, they avoided a cup upset when they brushed Keighley Town aside 5-2.

Elsewhere, Kirkstall Crusaders recorded a confident 5-0 success when they welcomed Hope and Anchor to Butcher Hill.

The Jubilee Premier Divisions bottom side Whitkirk Wanderers enjoyed their break from league action, they won 4-1 at home against Wrenthorpe Rangers.

While every Premier Division side advanced into round three, not all Division One sides were as successful.

Despite flying high in the league, Wykebeck Arms were knocked out of the competition by a 2-1 scoreline when they visited Cana Tavern First.

East Leeds Celtic were unable to field a side, as a result Cock and Bottle received a home walkover and are into the next stage of the cup.

League leaders Sheepscar were involved in a ding-dong cup tie with Prospect.

They eventually came out on top in the 11-goal thriller, their 6-5 victory sees them in the hat for the third round.

Pudsey Bojangles couldn’t join Sheepscar however, they were beaten 4-2 by Rock Inn Sundays.

Meanwhile, Oulton Athletic will be hoping to bounce back when they return to league action as they suffered a heavy 11-2 Cup defeat at the hands of Westwood Park Sunday.

Among the cup frenzy there was one Division One affair.

Garden Gate scraped past a winless Harehills WMC 3-2, despite goals from Harehills’ Trevor Johnson and substitute Bailey Haystead on 45 and 72 minutes respectively.

Division Two sides also had a mixed set of WRCFA Senior cup results.

Athletico Bramley joined their Division Two counterparts as they beat FC West Leeds Wharfe 3-1.

Then, FC Scholes came up with the victory of the weekend as they went goal crazy against Barum Top, the final scoreline was a resounding 15-1.

Crown and Anchor were not so fortunate, they were beaten 3-0 by Bramley United.

Elsewhere, West Yorkshire Falcons posted a comfortable 4-1 win to secure their place in the next round when they entertained Thrum Hall Green at Fearnville Playing Fields.

The single Division Two game this weekend saw Rodley move to within three points of top spot with a confident 3-0 success over struggling Bramley Lions First who remain on one point.

Division Three outfit Amaranth Crossgates put their name in the draw when they beat Salts Sunday Reserves 3-1.

Meanwhile, Headingley Rovers bowed out of the competition after a tight 1-0 defeat against Thornbury Celtic.

Original Oak suffered heartbreak in the Cup, they were locked in a 4-4 stalemate with Delius after extra-time but lost 5-4 in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

The final cup fixture saw Sporting Pudsey romp to a 7-2 versus Beldon Oddies.