Leeds Combination: How Main Line Social steamed into Sanford Cup semi-finals

James Allan scores for Main Line Social in the 5-3 Sanford Cup quarter-final win over Whitkirk Wanderers. Allan also scored from the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Allan and Josh Maskill each struck twice for Social with Jake Topp topping up the tally on their Western Flatts Park home turf. Daniel Omosebi, James Nelson and Kaiden Cheetham were on target for Wanderers.

In the Mawson Cup, goals for Danny Sansum (2) and substitute Paul Chapman earned hosts Athletico Bramley a 3-1 victory over Republica Internationale II. Joe Bishop bagged Republica’s consolation goal.

In the Luty Cup, the wild wind at Bedquilts Rec might have had more than a hand in proceedings as Harehills WMC overturned a one-goal half-time deficit to triumph 4-1 at Headingley Rovers FC.

Josh Maskill celebrates his second goal for Main Line Social in their 5-3 Sanford Cup quarter-final win over Whitkirk Wanderers. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Hussain put Rovers in front 20 minutes into the cup tie and it took until after the hour mark for Harehills to break their duck

Kirk Hayes got the first goal back on 65 minutes, 10 minutes later Ousmane Sidibe edged the visitors in front, five minutes from time Daniel Marcinkowski put daylight between the teams and two minutes into stoppage time second-half sub’ Trevor Johnson sealed the deal.

In the Leeds Combination League Jubilee Premier, Leeds Met are five points clear after their 3-2 win at now-fourth-placed Chapeltown FC.

HT Sports moved up to second thanks to a 3-1 win at third-placed Wykebeck Arms after leading 1-0 at the interval.

Main Line Social's Matty Dalton is brought down by Kieran Dunn, of Whitkirk Wanderers Sundays, during Sunday's Sanford Cup quarter-final. Picture: Steve Riding.

Second-bottom Colton First gave their survival chances a significant boost with a thumping 8-1 win at the side that sits just above them in the standings, Little London.

Division 1 leaders Kippax Sundays didn’t even have to get out of bed for their three points as they were awarded a home walkover win from their cancelled encounter with basement side Beck & Call.

Kippax have a two-point and two-games-in-hand advantage over Daisy Whites, in second.

Third-placed Old Crooked Clock sprang into action, meanwhile, but were given a good run for their money by second-bottom hosts East Leeds Celtic before eventually having to settle for a 1-0 win.

Mark Ferguson shoots for Main Line Social during Sunday's 5-3 Sanford Cup quarter-final win over Whitkirk Wanderers Sundays. Picture: Steve Riding.