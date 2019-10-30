Leeds Combination: Beck and Call ease past East Leeds Celtic

Blaine Watson, centre, of Beck and Call hammers home the third goal in his side's 3-0 win against East Leeds Celtic.

Sheepscar remain top on goal difference though after a tight 4-3 victory over Oulton Athletic at Norma Hutchinson Park.

Although, Seacroft WMC remain hot on their heels and helped their own goal difference with a 6-0 demolition of Harehills WMC.

The defeated Harehills sit bottom of the league with just a single point to their name after nine outings.

James Banner shoots for East Leeds Celtic against Beck and Call.

Elsewhere in Division One, Rothwell Sundays saw their contest against Garden Gate postponed.

Hunslet Club Sunday’s tie with Pudsey Bojangles will also have to played at a later date.

Only one contest took place in Division Two as Crown and Anchor held on to a 1-1 draw with Western Juniors.

This could prove to be a vital point for Crown and Anchor as they begin to move away from the foot of the table.

Elsewhere in Division Two, FC Scholes had their home game against Athletico Bramley cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

Encounters between Old Crooked Clock and Rodley, Swillington Welfare and New Inn were taken over by the elements.

In Division Three, three games were postponed due to the bad weather.

Rothwell 2nd had their trip to Northern Star cancelled, Oulton Athletic Reserves’ game with Amaranth Crossgates was also called off and Republica Internationale’s encounter with New Armley Reserves will have to be rearranged.

Elsewhere, two fixtures did escape the elements in Division Three.

James Fearn struck twice for Headingley Rovers as they picked up their second success of the campaign.

Michael Evans also grabbed a goal for the victors in their 4-2 win over FC West Leeds.

Meanwhile, a James McCougan brace was enough for Sporting Pudsey to run out 2-0 winners versus Original Oak.

Sporting Pudsey moved to within five points of league leaders Rothwell 2nd with this victory.

In the Jubilee Premier Division, no games were played as the torrential rain took its toll.

Olympic were set to travel to HT Sports in a fourth against fifth clash, but the game was postponed.