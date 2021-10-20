Leeds Challenge and District Cups: How two Rothwell players bagged hat-tricks against North Leeds
Switched-on Benjamin Andrew and Reece Socket were in electrifying goals form as Rothwell Juniors First overran North Leeds 8-1 in the Leeds & District Challenge Cup.
Both hit hat-tricks with David Baker and Joshua Jackson also finding the back of the net for the hosts.
Wilfred Frimpong struck twice for Whitkirk Wanderers in the second half but it wasn’t enough to deny Middleton Park safe passage through to the next round on the back of a 7-2 win.
Leeds City, of the Yorkshire Amateur League, were taken to a penalty shootout by West Yorkshire League top-flight visitors Robin Hood Athletic as a result of goals from Curtis Broadfield and substitute Elliot ohnson.
City edged the spot kicks, 5-4.
Lee Turner and Jake Topp were on target as Beeston St Anthony saw off neighbours Beeston Juniors, 3-0, while Hunslet Club won their penalty shootout 4-1 after being held in regulation time to a 3-3 draw by visitors Leeds Medics & Dentists.
Wortley held sway 3-2 over visitors Carlton Athletic.
In the Leeds District Cup, hosts Alwoodley Reserves exited the competition after falling 5-2 to Old Centralians. Jamie Halstead, Matthew O’Keefe, Alexander Pott and Kane Sanderson were on target for the visitors.
Aaron Connor, Sean Jeavons and Jack O’Malley bagged two apiece and Matthew Boyes and sub’ Craig Fletcher were also on target as Beeston St Anthony Reserves overcame Wortley Reserves, 8-2.
Jack Silverwood struck four times and Birama Diallo also hit the back of the net in Carlton Athletic Reserves’ 5-3 win over Leeds Medics & Dentists III.
Headingley AFC Reserves were not match for visitors Rothwell Juniors Reserves, who ran out comfortable 4-1 victors courtesy of goals from hat-trick hot shot Robert Earle and Ayden Kaye-Lee.
A goals brace from Stephen Hancock, meanwhil, wasn’t enough for Robin Hood Athletic Reserves to turn the tide at Leeds Modernians Reserves who ran out comfortable 6-2 victors.