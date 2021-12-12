League setbacks for Guiseley and Farsley Celtic
Guiseley remain firmly mired in a relegation battle following their 1-0 defeat at leaders Brackley Town in National League North on Saturday.
The Lions sit narrowly above the relegation zone but only goal difference separates them from Blyth Spartans in 21st place, with basement-side AFC Telford United only two points further back.
Brackley made a good start on Saturday when a strong run by Ellis Myles found Lee Ndlovu who hit a shot first time onto the crossbar.
Myles made another surging break and this time after a one-two with Tre Mitford, he put in a cross to Matt Lowe who was unmarked in the area and scored with a tap-in.
In added time the hosts so nearly gained a deserved second, Mitford hitting the bar with a powerful effort that looked set to go in.
A powerful drive from distance by Prince Ekpolo then forced Danny Lewis into a smart save in what was Guiseley’s first real chance of the game.
Lowe could have doubled his tally and the lead for the hosts after producing a strong run and shot. New loan goalkeeper Owen Mason, made a good stop to keep the score at 1-0.
There would be yet another opportunity for the home side when Mitford looked to have picked his spot, but a combination of bodies in front of the line, were able to block and it was eventually cleared.
The effort was certainly there for the Lions, yet chances really were at a premium with a late throw-in directed into a crowded area, but the ball was cleared and Guiseley slipped to their 10th league defeat of the season.
After the game, Lions joint-boss Marcus Bignot said: “Off the back of the performance and result against Southport, confidence can be low. We just ran out of time in the second half.”
A run of five home games without conceding a goal ended in comprehensive style as Farsley Celtic were beaten 4-3 by Gateshead.
Paul Blackett opened the scoring before the Celts hit back with two goals in as many minutes. First, Will Hayhurst converted a penalty, won by Adam Clayton.
Then, Chris Atkinson headed in Luke Parkin’s free-kick.
Jordan Richards made it 3-1 after heading in Hayhurst’s cross but ex-York striker Macaulay Langstaff replied with his 15th goal of the season before Jimmy Spencer was red carded for the hosts after a 62nd-minute aerial clash.
Gateshead went on to equalise through Cedwyn Scott before Adam Campbell grabbed the stoppage-time winner.
Bradford Park Avenue goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy earned his team a 1-1 draw at Leamington following a late penalty save from Dan Turner.
Brad Dockerty’s opening goal for Avenue had earlier been cancelled out on 70 minutes by Kelsey Mooney.
Elsewhere, 10-man York City held on for a 1-1 draw against high-fliers Chorley in front of a record crowd of 4,512 fans at the LNER Community Stadium.
City’s Akil Wright opened the scoring before centre-back Matty Brown was sent off in the 33rd minute.
Harry Cardwell then secured a share of the spoils for the visitors before the half-time break.