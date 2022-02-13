Kouhyar’s brace sinks Guiseley as Farsley Celtic edged out late on

The hosts had more of the chances during the first half, Ryan McLean was too quick for the Lions defence and he ran through one-on-one with keeper Owen Mason but he was able to make the save.

The Bulls went even closer minutes later when McLean passed to Kouhyar who when well-placed could only hit the crossbar.

While under considerable pressure the visitors did have an opportunity of their own when Regan Hutchinson tried to curl a shot into the bottom corner, but it went wide.

Jimmy Spencer netted Farsley Celtic's goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Gloucester City. Picture: Steve Riding.

Hereford would take the lead just before the break, and with the amount of pressure they had applied it felt like it was coming, a shot was blocked and fell to Kouhyar who was able to hit the target.

There was a key chance for Guiseley with a quarter of an hour to go when David Bremang took a touch and had beaten Hereford keeper Hall, but from a tight angle could only fire his effort into the side netting.

With Guiseley hoping to create another key chance, Hereford broke and ensured victory. Tom Owen-Evans pressed forward and was able to pick out Kouhyar who netted his second goal of the match.

After the match, Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill said: “We faced a good side. They could have been out of sight before 30 minutes. We created two good chances in the second half. We can’t hide away from the fact they started so well, they are a form team in this league and you can see why.”

Farsley Celtic, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of late comeback after leading through Jimmy Spencer’s early second-half strike right up to the 87th minute against Gloucester.

Matt Green then levelled before Oliver Hulbert consigned the Celts to a ninth defeat in 11 games in the second minute of stoppage time.