Liverpool v Leeds United: Is it on TV? kick-off time, head-to-head record and more

Marcelo Bielsa's side don't have too much time to dwell on their defeat to fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Whites will fulfil the away Liverpool game that was postponed in December due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Leeds camp.

The weekend's results has shifted the picture at both ends of the table for the two teams facing up at Anfield midweek.

Wins for Watford and Burnley have reshuffled the teams lingering in and around the drop zone, and Bielsa's side need points to stave off the resurgence in form by sides below them in the table.

Jürgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The league leaders are now just six points ahead of Liverpool, a gap which could shorten to three points if they win their game in hand against Leeds.

Luke Ayling and Diogo Jota vie for the ball during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in September 2021. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Liverpool at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 23.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

The game will not be broadcast on live television.

Fabinho scores Liverpool's second goal during Leeds United's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road in September. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

The game was initially selected for coverage on its original date, but it is no longer possible as the rearranged date clashes with BT Sport's Champions League coverage.

Highlights of the game will be available to view on BT Sport and club channels after the game.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Sadio Mané scores Liverpool's first goal against Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday. Pic: Joe Prior.

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 victory in the teams' last encounter at Elland Road in September.

Mo Salah opened the scoring 20 minutes into the game, with Fabinho doubling the visitors' lead shortly after half-time.

Pascal Struijk was shown a red card on the hour mark for a challenge on Harvey Elliott which saw the teenager stretchered off the pitch with what was later found to be a dislocated ankle. The 18-year-old midfielder has since undergone surgery for the injury and has returned to action for Liverpool.

Sadio Mané sealed a convincing win for the Reds against 10-men Leeds by scoring a third goal in injury time.

Liverpool have come out on top of just over half of the side's 120 encounters throughout history, with Leeds emerging victorious on 28 occasions.

How are Liverpool doing?

Liverpool will hope to extend their undefeated record for 2022 when they host Leeds on Wednesday night.

The Reds have won all five of their most recent Premier League games.

On Saturday, the Merseyside club claimed a 3-1 home win over struggling Norwich City.

The relegation-threatened Canaries took the lead through Milot Rashica shortly after half time.

But the hosts hit back, with goals from Mané, Salah, and Luis Díaz earning Liverpool a result at Anfield.

The Reds are second in the table, having taken an average of just under 2.3 points per game this Premier League season.