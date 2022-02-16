Leeds United v Manchester United: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off, head-to-head record & more

It's a game which Whites fans always look forward to - the chance to fight out one of English football's most bitter rivalries.

There's lots at stake for both sides at Elland Road this weekend - not just bragging rights.

Manchester United need to stabilise their position in fourth place, which they'll need to cling on to until the end of the season if they want to compete in the Champions League next year. Off the back of some underwhelming results, three points for the Lancashire club would help to make the prospect look a little more secure.

Marcelo Bielsa's men, meanwhile, are in need of a strong performance after putting on a lacklustre display at Goodison Park last weekend. Below them, Norwich City and Newcastle United are starting to gain ground so taking something from the roses derby would help Leeds to keep their distance from the relegation zone.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match:

What time is kick off?

Luke Ayling and Paul Pogba vie for the ball during Leeds United's 5-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in August 2021. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

Leeds United will kick off against Manchester United at 2pm on Sunday February 20.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United v Manchester United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Premier League at 1pm, with the match also streamed live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm.

Bruno Fernandes praises his team-mate Paul Pogba as the pair combined well to overcome Leeds United with a 5-1 victory on the opening day of the 2021/2022 Premier League season. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

The Whites last meeting with their old foes was one for Leeds fans to forget.

On the opening day of the 2021/2022 season, Manchester United put five goals past the West Yorkshire side at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds off Adam Webster during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the show, registering four assists and a hat trick respectively as the Whites' second season in the Premier League got off to a nightmare start.

Luke Ayling gave Marcelo Bielsa's side some hope early in the second half when his first top flight goal pulled Leeds level before a marauding Reds performance overwhelmed Leeds, with the 5-1 defeat leaving the Whites in 20th place at the end of the first day of the season.

The roses rivals have met 110 times throughout their history.

Since their first encounter in January 1923 ended in a goalless draw, there have been 35 further ties, with Leeds coming out on top on 26 occasions.

How are Manchester United doing?

Ralf Rangnick's side are doing their best to stay in contention for a place in next year's Champions League tournament.

Currently in fourth place, the Reds are fighting off challenges for qualification to the competition by West Ham and Arsenal, who aren't far behind.

Manchester not done well from February. After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesborough, they have been held to draws by Southampton and struggling Burnley.

On Tuesday, the Lancashire side got the better of Brighton but were lacking a cutting edge as they claimed a 2-0 win over their 10-man opponents.

Ronaldo scored his first goal in 537 minutes of club action - the attacker's longest goal drought in more than ten years - and so could be coming back into form for the Reds' Elland Road visit.