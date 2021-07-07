The tea brand posted a video on social media showing a box of their famous tea knocking well known Danish brands Carlsberg, Lurpak and Danish bacon, off a table.

All to the tune of Baddiel and Skinner's Three Lions (It's Coming Home), of course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England take on Denmark this evening (Wednesday) at Wembley for the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The winner will face on Italy in the final after they beat Spain on penalties following a fascinating 120 minutes at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side have a strong Yorkshire contingent, including Leeds' own Kalvin Phillips, Barnsley-born John Stones and Sheffield trio Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Yorkshire Tea is no stranger to making a noise on social media.

Yorkshire Tea posted the clip to social media (photo: Yorkshire Tea / Twitter).

In February of last year, Yorkshire Tea was forced to defend accusations of political bias after the Chancellor posed with a bag of the company's teabags for a tweet.

And later that year, the company came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following a storm on social media.

In contrast to Tetley, whose stereotypical Yorkshire cartoon characters disguise the brand’s Indian ownership – it now belongs to the same conglomerate as Tata Steel – Yorkshire Tea is still produced in Harrogate by the family firm that founded it 40 years ago.