WATCH - Dan James' inch-perfect strike gives Leeds United an early lead against Aston Villa

Marcelo Bielsa's decision to play the winger as an out-and-out striker has raised eyebrows in some sections of the Whites fanbase this season.

But the Welshman hit twice last night to give an emphatic answer to the questions surrounding the Argentine's solution to Patrick Bamford's extended lay-off.

Villa were enjoying the lion's share of the ball in the opening stages before James opened the scoring nine minutes in to turn the tide of the game.

Rodrigo claimed a long ball from Luke Ayling before shimmying past Villa captain Tyrone Mings and slotting the ball through to James in the box.

The 24-year-old took two touches to draw clear of Ezri Konsa and pull the trigger from ten yards out.

James' shot was beyond the reach of Villa 'keeper Emi Martínez and tucked neatly into the bottom corner to give the Whites the advantage.

