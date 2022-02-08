Mark Jackson hails youngsters as Leeds United Under 23s pass Elland Road test

A crowd of 8,656 Whites fans gathered to watch Leeds pull themselves out of the PL2 relegation zone with their fifth league win of the season.

Jack Jenkins gave United the lead in the 28th minute when Reds 'keeper Marcelo Pitaluga parried Crysencio Summerville's shot into his path.

Leeds resisted a battling Liverpool fightback in the second half before Summerville won a penalty in the 81st minute.

Reds captain Owen Beck was dismissed on a second yellow after bringing down the winger, who converted the spot-kick emphatically.

Summerville won a second penalty with minutes left to play, and Max Dean beat Pitaluga to seal all three points for the home side.

The result takes the Whites up to 11th place and two points clear of the Premier League 2 Division 1 drop zone.

Head coach Jackson was especially pleased that his players could perform in front of a nearly nine thousand strong crowd of Whites fans.

Whites head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

"It’s a good test for them because there’s a little bit of pressure when you’re in front of a crowd, you’re playing at Elland Road, " Jackson said.

"When you’re playing in front of a big crowd for 23s level, which it is a hell of a big crowd for 23s level, then it can test a few of the young players.

"So it’s good for us to see as coaches who can handle it and I thought every one of them handled it tonight, really really well.

"And it’s great that we as a club can put the game on at Elland Road and attract this level of support.

Elland Road. Pic: LUFC.

"It’s fantastic, it helps us as coaches with our development because it puts the players under pressure."

