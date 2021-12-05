Lions are tamed by Kurt Willoughby’s stunner for York City

Went close: Guiseley’s Prince Ekpolo, above, hit the crossbar against York. Picture: Steve Riding

KURT Willoughby’s late wonder goal earned York City’s new manager Jon Askey back-to-back wins following a 1-0 triumph at Guiseley.

The Minstermen’s victory also represented their first in four trips to Nethermoor and went a little way to exorcising the ghost of their maiden visit – a 6-1 thrashing in 2016.

In a tight contest, York went closest to a first-half goal when on-loan Harrogate Town striker Mark Beck saw a header cleared off the line by George Cantrill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match-winner: Kurt Willoughby scored the winner for York at Guiseley.

Early in the second half, Willoughby also saw a chance ruled out for offside after Beck had won another aerial ball.

The Lions’ Prince Ekpolo was then inches away from breaking the deadlock when he thumped the crossbar with a spectacular long-range shot.

But Willoughby eventually settled matters in the 88th minute with an even better strike, finding the top corner from 30 yards with a sublime curling effort.

At the other end, Guiseley ended the contest having failed to net in a third consecutive home match for the first time since November 2017.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue were comfortably dispatched 3-0 by second-placed visitors Brackley and have now managed just one clean sheet in their last 25 games.

Brackley forged ahead in the 20th minute when Tre Mitford converted following a scramble in the home box and Jimmy Armson doubled the advantage before the break with a 15-yard half-volley.

After the break, Lee Ndlovu added a scrappy third goal for the Northamptonshire title hopefuls whilst, in response, Brad Dockerty had an effort pushed onto the crossbar by away keeper Danny Lewis but Avenue never looked likely to find a route back into the game.

Farsley Celtic were without a match as their scheduled league hosts Kidderminster Harriers where in FA Cup second-round action against Halifax Town yesterday.

That game saw the Shaymen dumped out of the famous old competition as first-half goals from Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings sawHarriers home. Kidderminster was already the location of one of the greatest days in Halifax’s history when promotion was clinched here in 1998.

But this was certainly a day to forget for the Shaymen, whose 33-year wait for a place in the third round goes on.

Backed by 860 fans in a bumper 4,296 crowd, there had been been a warning before Kidderminster took the lead when the hosts made inroads down the left of the Town defence, requiring Sam Johnson to come off his line and clear unconvincingly.

But a minute later, Hemmings got in behind the Halifax defence down the right flank, and his low cross was converted low across goal from six yards by Morgan-Smith.

It went from bad to worse when Kidderminster’s tenacity kept the ball alive inside the Halifax box after Jack Senior’s attempted clearance, and Hemmings turned near the penalty spot to lash the ball high into the net.

It was better from the visitors after the restart, with Tyrell Warren getting forward effectively down the right, Kieran Green driving upfield with the ball and Halifax just generally pushing further forward with more players inside the Kidderminster half.

By the hour mark, Town had regained some control and composure, but it was threatening to be too little, too late, with the Kidderminster keeper yet to be tested.

Another penalty appeal for a foul on Warren was denied in the dying minutes amid some late Town pressure.