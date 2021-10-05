Leeds United’s best and worst managers of the last 30 years - ranked by win percentage

1. Darko Milanic - 0%

With no wins in six, Milanic is comfortably the worst Leeds United manager of the last thirty years. A left-field choice brought in to replace David Hockaday, Milanic had previously won fifteen pieces of silverware at Slovenien club Maribor, where he was sent packing after just three winless games in a row. Massimo Cellino was positively generous in 2014, then, when he allowed the Slovenien six bites at the cherry before dismissal. Milanic now manages a first division team in Cyprus.

Photo: Nigel Roddis