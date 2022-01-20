Leeds United's window has been fairly quiet so far, with eleven days remaining until the window shuts on Monday January 31.

Mateo Joseph Fernandez joined the Whites on a three-and-a-half year deal from Espanyol, with the highly-rated 18-year-old forward initially joining up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s.

Existing academy prospects 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Christy and 18-year-old centre-back Kris Moore committed their future to Leeds by signing their first professional contracts.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

In terms of outgoings, Leeds have loaned out Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale and Cody Drameh to Cardiff City.

Keep up to date with all the latest business from Elland Road and across the Premier League throughout the day: