Leeds United players shared one admirable trait in 'unbelievable' Wolves win, according to Whites fans

@JamesPearson25: Just incredible, amazing character. Sensational team spirit.

@Jnthndnl1: The nuts on these boys.. Unbelievable.

@ConnorPaine10: Wow, the fight in this team is unbelievable.

@BigsighZ400: The perseverance, the tenacity, the fight to get something out of this game against hugely stacking odds. I think we're going to be safe. That 3rd goal was pivotal for the rest of the season. Nerve held until the final whistle. Hard-earned 3 points. Fair play lads.

@Serenalufcdobo: That team showed some character to come back from 2-0 what a team! I love you Leeds!!!!! Difference of going down and staying up!

@MOTLeeds1: Luke Ayling showed character and leadership last night. He dragged us back into that game. What a fantastic captain's performance. A few clubs above us would love to have that type of player on the pitch...

Charlie Cresswell shows passion for Leeds United as he celebrates Luke Ayling's late winner. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@JoJRL: Wow... The team does have character and spirit. Unbelievable. Cresswell looked impressive. Hope the troops recover quickly. Well done Leeds. A MASSIVE 3 points.

@JonFultonUK: Absolute scenes, despair, joy, madness.

@Rpbeadle: A clear lack of quality, but you can't question the character of these players. Two of the biggest wins you can imagine this week

@Charliegclayton: This club will be the death of me.

Leeds United attacker Rodrigo on the ball against Wolves. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@Dunnygetta: That fight is enough to keep any team up, we keep it moving. Get up Jesse.

@Philedmondson1: Embrace the chaos! Not every injury ravaged (or fully fit) team does that when facing 10 men. Immense character. Feels hugely significant. MOT.

@BegleyDara: I don’t know what I’d do without this club in my life, although they’ll be the death of me yet.

@Rico_Suave80: Unbelievable.

Luke Ayling blocks Rayan Ait-Nouri during Leeds United's 3-2 victory over Wolves. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@Chrisgoeco: Incredible.

@1966lufc: Rodrigo stepping up again. Been excellent since Marsch came in.

@Damien_Cms: Even more remarkable after losing influential players to injury. What a confidence boosting win before the international break.

@Ssmith_68: Literally have goosebumps.. what a massive result.

@CarlPonty: Little bit of luck with the sending off, but we deserve a little bit of that. We were dead in the water beforehand and not only did we have the numerical advantage, it seemed to daze Wolves for a spell. Two weeks now to work on formation and get everyone sharp!

@Lms97u: I can’t do this every week.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch celebrates the Whites' equaliser. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@Kentwamley: If it's character you’re looking for!! These players. Magnificent.

@Tracy_m_Brennan: Wow!! What a brilliant second half! Woohoo! Just hope the injuries aren’t too bad.

@Dunnoo96: I can’t cope with this club anymore.

@JonGilly1988: What does a heart attack feel like...