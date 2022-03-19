Leeds United players shared one admirable trait in 'unbelievable' Wolves win, according to Whites fans

Leeds United showed character and fight to come from behind to beat Wolves at Molineux. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 4:45 pm

@JamesPearson25: Just incredible, amazing character. Sensational team spirit.

@Jnthndnl1: The nuts on these boys.. Unbelievable.

Wolves 2 Leeds United 3 - Graham Smyth's player ratings from mind-blowing triump...

@ConnorPaine10: Wow, the fight in this team is unbelievable.

@BigsighZ400: The perseverance, the tenacity, the fight to get something out of this game against hugely stacking odds. I think we're going to be safe. That 3rd goal was pivotal for the rest of the season. Nerve held until the final whistle. Hard-earned 3 points. Fair play lads.

@Serenalufcdobo: That team showed some character to come back from 2-0 what a team! I love you Leeds!!!!! Difference of going down and staying up!

@MOTLeeds1: Luke Ayling showed character and leadership last night. He dragged us back into that game. What a fantastic captain's performance. A few clubs above us would love to have that type of player on the pitch...

Charlie Cresswell shows passion for Leeds United as he celebrates Luke Ayling's late winner. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@JoJRL: Wow... The team does have character and spirit. Unbelievable. Cresswell looked impressive. Hope the troops recover quickly. Well done Leeds. A MASSIVE 3 points.

@JonFultonUK: Absolute scenes, despair, joy, madness.

@Rpbeadle: A clear lack of quality, but you can't question the character of these players. Two of the biggest wins you can imagine this week

@Charliegclayton: This club will be the death of me.

Leeds United attacker Rodrigo on the ball against Wolves. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@Dunnygetta: That fight is enough to keep any team up, we keep it moving. Get up Jesse.

@Philedmondson1: Embrace the chaos! Not every injury ravaged (or fully fit) team does that when facing 10 men. Immense character. Feels hugely significant. MOT.

@BegleyDara: I don’t know what I’d do without this club in my life, although they’ll be the death of me yet.

@Rico_Suave80: Unbelievable.

Luke Ayling blocks Rayan Ait-Nouri during Leeds United's 3-2 victory over Wolves. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@Chrisgoeco: Incredible.

@1966lufc: Rodrigo stepping up again. Been excellent since Marsch came in.

@Damien_Cms: Even more remarkable after losing influential players to injury. What a confidence boosting win before the international break.

@Ssmith_68: Literally have goosebumps.. what a massive result.

@CarlPonty: Little bit of luck with the sending off, but we deserve a little bit of that. We were dead in the water beforehand and not only did we have the numerical advantage, it seemed to daze Wolves for a spell. Two weeks now to work on formation and get everyone sharp!

@Lms97u: I can’t do this every week.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch celebrates the Whites' equaliser. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@Kentwamley: If it's character you’re looking for!! These players. Magnificent.

@Tracy_m_Brennan: Wow!! What a brilliant second half! Woohoo! Just hope the injuries aren’t too bad.

@Dunnoo96: I can’t cope with this club anymore.

@JonGilly1988: What does a heart attack feel like...

