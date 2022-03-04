Leeds United on track to set 'unwanted' Premier League record as research reveals size of the task facing Jesse Marsch

The Whites shipped 20 goals - a third of their current goals against tally - in the last five games of Marcelo Bielsa's tenure.

After sacking the Argentine on Sunday, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani declared that 'something was broken' within the team, with opponent after opponent breaking down United's defence and putting goals past Illan Meslier.

Leeds have scored more goals - 29 in 26 games - than any other team in the bottom seven, which is a significant factor in their current league position - struggling to pull clear of the relegation zone, rather than fighting to climb out of it.

But incoming manager Jesse Marsch must prioritise the shoring up of his side's defence, or the team risk putting themselves into the Premier League history books come the end of the season.

Unless the American changes the team's course, the Whites are on track to claim the third worst defensive record in the competition's history.

Currently, Leeds are conceding an average of 2.3 goals per game. Should this continue, research by bettingexpert forecasts that Leeds are on course to have a goals against tally of 88 after their away trip to Brentford on the final day of the season.

Only two Premier League teams have conceded more - Derby County shipped 89 in their historic 2007/2008 season, while 100 goals were fired past Swindon in 1993/1994.

Both sides finished their respective seasons at the very foot of the table and were relegated to the second tier.

If Meslier can't keep a clean sheet for any of the 12 remaining games, then the club will claim a further record. The Whites currently boast the lowest number of clean sheets - just three -earned in one season, level with Birmingham (2007/08), Derby (2007/08), Blackburn (2011/12) and Norwich (2011/12).

All of the figures point toward the scale of the challenge now facing Marsch as he prepares to battle his first ever Premier League contest at Leicester City on Saturday.

“Leeds could set an unwanted Premier League record if they continue conceding goals at such an alarming rate," a spokesperson for bettingexpert said.

“Swindon’s 100 goals shipped in 1993-94 will take some beating, but since the top flight was reduced to just 20 teams, Derby’s 89 goals conceded is the number to avoid.

“Leeds are on course to come worryingly close to that, so it’s hardly a surprise that they have opted to change managers, with relegation now a real concern.”

