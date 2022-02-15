Leeds United injury news: the full list of Marcelo Bielsa's doubts ahead of roses derby clash

The meeting with Ralf Rangnick's side marks the start of a challenging run of fixtures for Leeds.
The Whites have an away trip at Anfield as well as a visit from Tottenham Hotspur to contend with before the end of the month.
Though wins against Burnley and West Ham at the start of 2022 gave Marcelo Bielsa' s side a little breathing space from the relegation zone, the fight for survival is far from over.
With Norwich City and Newcastle stringing together half-decent runs of form below them, United must keep up the pace with their bottom-of-the-table rivals to avoid sinking further into the basement.
On Saturday against Everton, the story of Bielsa's season - responding and adapting to a series of injuries to key players - took yet another cruel twist.
Stuart Dallas, whose versatility has been the solution to so many of the Argentine's problems this season, became another problem for Bielsa to solve as he limped off in the eighth minute at Goodison Park.
The Ulsterman was replaced with 18-year-old defender Leo Hjelde, who hobbled off himself at the end of the match after taking a knock.
While the returns of Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are now almost within reach, a fresh pair of injury concerns will give the Whites head coach something new to chew over.
Here, we take a look at those with injury worries ahead of the Manchester United clash before Bielsa gives a more definitive update later this week: