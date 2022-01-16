@BLayerofficial: Dan James at top doesn’t work.

@Daf93456126Shon: Rodrigo had to be played up front. Just had to. James is no good against their defence. Much rather James on the wing, where he belongs.

@Robertkas88: Just a shame Bamford isn’t available but still like the look of that team MOT.

@Banditsteve123: Looks a better balanced line up, shame about Bamford.

@Chris1014Lee: Good to see players coming back into the team. Big ask today. A point would be a very good result.

@Wessiewhite: Going to struggle today.

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. Pic: Joe Prior.

@Poppy_Swift: Can’t wait for Rodrigo to get the winner.

@Philiphobbs14: Even after Brighton game, Bielsa said playing James up front hadn't worked. So why does he keep playing him there?

@Leeds_lord: Much better.

@Footyanalykris: I quite like this, first choice full backs and our best centre back pairing. A proper striker in place of James and it's a good line-up. Not much on the bench, mind.

Leeds United attacker Rodrigo. Pic: Naomi Baker.

@Crowther9195: Big positive having Struijk back in defence. I'm hoping Rodrigo is bouncing to come on and make a big impact! Huge push today for something lads, come on!

@Keirangraham15: Some huge boosts for us in here, Rodrigo being back is really important for us as I think we’ve missed his trickiness at times. But for me, more importantly Struijk is finally back, we’ve missed that left footed centre back as it helps create attacks more than you’d think.

@Sayerbenjamin: Literally a fully fit 11 aside from Bamford, there are tears in my eyes.

