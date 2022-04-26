Leeds United's stalemate with Crystal Palace on Monday evening ensured the Whites went five matches unbeaten for the first time this season.

Kalvin Phillips made a return to the starting XI after a four-month injury lay-off, playing 90 minutes for the first time since late November - also against the south London club.

The match was an ugly affair containing 25 fouls but only four yellow cards. Selhurst Park ensured referee Darren England understood their true feelings with chants on more than one occasion questioning the standard of officiating.

CHASE: Kalvin Phillips [far left] gives chase as Wilfried Zaha evades Leeds United pressure against Crystal Palace (Photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

This was in particular reference to Wilfried Zaha's battle with Luke Ayling down the Whites' right flank, which was an entertaining subplot to a game which comprised little quality.

The Leeds full-back committed more fouls than any other Whites player, while the Ivorian international was fouled more than any other player on the pitch.

Nevertheless, Ayling escaped harsher punishment than a stern word from referee England, much to the disbelief of the home crowd.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw, Kalvin Phillips - as quoted by the BBC - gave his verdict on the Palace winger: "He is a good player, but we defended against him well as a team.

"The ref complained at us for fouling him but I think he dives a lot to be honest with you," Phillips added.

Zaha completed eight of his 12 attempted dribbles on Monday night, posing Ayling and the Leeds defence a problem throughout the match.