How Leeds United are targeting the weakness of one Aston Villa defender at Elland Road

The Villa captain has been the subject of scrutiny, both from the fans and the players, in the first 45 minutes at Elland Road.

Each time the centre-back had the ball at his feet, Leeds were on him in a flash with Jesse Marsch using the full power of Dan James' lightning pace to their advantage.

Twice, Mings has put the ball out of play and, under the pressure of the Whites' aggressive forwards, scooped the ball up into the air instead of finding his teammates.

While the defender's weakness is targeted on the pitch, the home crowd haven't let Mings forget it, either.

Under one voice, the Elland Road faithful gave loud, repeated criticism of Mings' ability throughout the opening stages of the game.

Leeds United attacker Dan James. Pic: Stu Forster.