Leeds United stadium tours: How you can explore Elland Road this half term

If you want to to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Whites' famous stadium, you can book a tour of Elland Road this February half term.

Supporters will meet at Billy's Bar and be guided round the 124-year-old sports venue by a knowledgeable guide who will give fascinating insights into the history of the stadium and the club.

The experience will take in United's dressing room and the tunnel where the likes of Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas walk out onto the pitch to the sound of Marching on Together.

The tour will end at the superstore, where fans will receive a 10% discount on merchandise with the presentation of their tour lanyard.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, and £10 for juniors.

Fans with season tickets or MyLeeds membership will receive a 10% discount on tour bookings.

Elland Road. Pic: George Wood.

You can book your place on a guided tour now via the Leeds United website.

